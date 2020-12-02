WINNIPEG -- A person was rescued after being seen climbing a crane in Downtown Winnipeg.

The person was observed climbing the crane Wednesday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m., near Kennedy Street and Graham Avenue.

Two workers were seen climbing the crane and appeared to put a harness on the climber to bring them to safety.

Winnipeg police are also at the scene. The intersection in the area is currently closed.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.