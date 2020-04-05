WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials said a personal care facility in Gimli, Man. is clear of COVID-19, after a worker tested positive for the virus.

At a press conference on Sunday, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial health officer, announced that the worker did not actually have COVID-19 and that the test result was a false positive.

At another press conference the day before, Roussin stated that no residents at Betel Personal Care Home had the virus.

"I confirm that testing has been completed on the residents of a care home in Gimli," said Roussin at the conference. "No residents have tested positive for COVID-19."

The province announced a worker at the care home tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2.

Further investigation found nine people at the care home were showing symptoms of respiratory illness, prompting worry from the residents' families.

At the time of the outbreak, Roussin said the care home was taking precautions to isolate affected patients and prevent further spread.

