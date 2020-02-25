WINNIPEG -- Just hours after FBI and New York City police raided Nygard headquarters in Times Square, Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard announced he will be stepping down from his company.

The decision comes amid ongoing allegations of sexual assault, rape and sex trafficking.

In a statement to CTV News, Nygard Companies spokesperson Ken Frydman confirmed Nygard will no longer be chairman for the company and will divest his ownership interest.

The decision comes after a slew of allegations accusing Nygard of rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking of young and impressionable women and teens. The details of the allegations were outlined in a class-action lawsuit against Nygard.

Nygard's lawyer maintains the accusations are completely false. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Frydman said the accusations are a result of an ongoing feud with American investor Louis Bacon. Frydman alleges Bacon has spent millions of dollars in payoffs to women and others to make false claims against Nygard.

"Peter Nygard has decided that his legal battles with Louis Bacon will no longer be a distraction to the Companies," Frydman said. "The wonderful Nygard employees who rely upon the Companies for their livelihoods must now be the priority. Peter Nygard thanks his employees for their years of dedicated service."

Earlier on Tuesday, FBI confirmed to CTV News that officers raided the Nygard fashion house. A spokesperson with the FBI did not say if the raid was in relation to the allegations against Nygard.

-with files from the Canadian Press