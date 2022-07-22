The Winnipeg Jets have signed Pierre-Luc Dubois to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Dubois, who was a restricted free agent (RFA), is coming off a season with the Jets where he tallied 28 goals and 60 points.

The deal means Dubois will once again be an RFA next year and has the ability to receive a $6 million qualifying offer.

Dubois was originally acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine.

The 24-year-old has skated in 361 games with Winnipeg and Columbus, recording 239 points.

He has also played in 33 playoff games, scoring eight goals and 14 assists.

Mason Appleton is now the only remaining RFA without a contract on the Jets' main roster.