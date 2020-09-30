WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after police seized more than a dozen firearms and a pipe bomb from a home last week.

Winnipeg police were called to a home in the 800 block of Polson Avenue on September 24 for a dispute among adult residents at a home on the street. Officers said they spoke with a 27-year-old at the scene, who told them he had numerous firearms in the basement of the home.

Officers seized a total of 17 firearms, some of them loaded, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Police said a pipe-bomb was also seized.

In addition to the weapons, police also seized methamphetamine and equipment and chemicals used to make methamphetamine.

Hayden Quinn Ploszay, 27, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of explosives, careless storage of a firearm, and producing a scheduled substance.

Ploszay was taken into police custody. The charges have not been proven in court.