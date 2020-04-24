WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister said the province will be releasing information on how it plans to reopen non-essential businesses in the province starting next week.

The premier made the announcement during a Friday morning press conference.

“I look forward to sharing with you next week, more of our plans for recovery,” he said. “As a consequence of the actions Manitobans have taken, we’re in a position to begin to speculate on where we may go from here.”

It comes one day after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced plans to gradually reopen closed businesses in five phases starting May 4.

The first phase in Saskatchewan includes reopening non-emergency medical offices, such as dentists and optometrists, as well as low-risk activities such as boating and fishing. Parks and campgrounds would also be open. Public and private gatherings would be capped at 10 people.

Moe’s plan also includes monitoring cases and performing additional COVID-19 tests.

Pallister did not provide a date for when the plan would be announced, but said he will be looking at Saskatchewan’s plan very closely.

“I’ve read the plan, and reread the plan, as our senior staff have, and we think there are some very good ideas in there,” he said. “Saskatchewan and Manitoba are closely aligned in many, many ways, and so we’ll certainly take their plan into consideration as we have in cooperating with Saskatchewan in numerous other fronts.”

However, Manitobans will have to do their part to ensure they stay safe when the province begins loosening restrictions.

“I spoke with Premier Moe yesterday on this very issue, and we are both obviously, as I think all Canadians are, concerned that we do what is right to make sure that there is not a rebound in the ascension of the number of cases in our country or provinces,” he said, reminding Manitobans to practice physical distancing and proper handwashing.

“Maintaining adherence to those fundamentals is what got us into the position in Manitoba, and to a good degree in Saskatchewan as well, where we’re able to start talking about loosening restrictions.”

-with files from CTV’s Katherine Hill