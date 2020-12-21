WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus have dropped significantly in Manitoba, as the province reports the lowest number of deaths since early November.

Provincial health officials reported four people had died related to COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

The deaths include a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region and a woman in her 90s from Winnipeg. The deaths of two women in their 90s from Winnipeg have been linked to outbreaks at the Charleswood Care Centre and the Park Manor Care Home.

This is the lowest number of deaths reported in a single day in Manitoba since November 9, when there were three deaths reported.

These most recent deaths bring Manitoba's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 572.

The province also reported 167 cases of COVID-19, a drop from the more than 200 cases the province reported daily over the weekend.

These cases include:

nine cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

25 cases in the Northern health region;

seven cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

43 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

83 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province's five-day test positivity rate also continues to drop, reaching 11.5 per cent on Monday. The test positivity rate within Winnipeg also dropped to 10.5 per cent.

"Our case numbers are down today, which is definitely a positive. However, we must remain vigilant," said Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer. "We can't let these lower numbers lull us into a false sense of security."

Atwal said case numbers could spike again if people gather over the holidays. He urged Manitobans to celebrate Christmas with members of their household only, and visit virtually with friends and family.

"These sacrifices this year are done to make sure that next year we're able to celebrate with all our loved ones safely gathered together."

The province reported a total of 16,717 people have recovered from the virus, with more than 5,700 cases still reported as being active.

The number of people in hospital saw a small jump to 310 as of Monday, with 42 of those people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

These new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 23,025, though one case was removed from the total due to a data correction.