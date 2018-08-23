A mother of five from La Salle has been identified as the victim of Wednesday morning’s deadly crash on the south Perimeter Highway near the intersection of Brady Road.

Mike Rosko said his sister Tammy Rosko, 42, was on her way to work at Assiniboine Park Zoo, where she drove a trolley, when the collision occurred.

On Thursday, the RCMP said the crash occurred Wednesday at around 7:25 a.m.

According to investigators a Winnipeg man, 32, driving a westbound pickup truck crossed over the median and collided head-on with Tammy Rosko’s eastbound minivan. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital in serious condition. Rosko was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I got a notification on my cellphone about the accident and I had no idea it was my sister,” said Mike. “I didn’t find out until about two hours after that notification.”

“It’s devastating. It’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Mike said his sister Tammy loved her family and that her five children, three boys and two girls, range in age from 11 to 20.

“She was very close to all of her kids. She worked, worked to live with her family.”

“She was going to work. She was going to the zoo. She worked as a trolley bus driver at the zoo throughout the summer. The rest of the time she’s a school bus driver.”

RCMP said seatbelts were in use and speed was not a factor in the collision.

Investigators are looking into what caused the pickup truck to cross over the median.

“I don’t even think she (Tammy) saw it coming, according to the RCMP officer,” said Mike.

Rosko said he was supposed to meet his sister this afternoon; instead he’s now grieving her death with family and helping plan her funeral.

Headingley RCMP traffic services and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.