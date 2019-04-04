

CTV Winnipeg





Plans are in the works for a restaurant in St. James that, until now, Manitobans had to travel out of the province to experience.

The agenda for the next regular meeting of the Assiniboia community committee shows renderings of a new PF Chang’s to be constructed at the corner of St. James Street and St Matthews's Avenue, adjacent to the old Target building.

The upscale casual dining chain specializes in American-Chinese cuisine, plus other Asian dishes.

The urban planning division has recommended the plans be approved on the condition a continuous curb is constructed along the southern edge of the site.

It must then be sodded, grassed and landscaped.

The committee meets Monday, April 8.