'Please keep your eye out': Family of missing woman hold ground search in West Broadway

The family of a missing woman, last seen nearly a year ago, joined the Bear Clan Patrol in a ground search in hopes of bringing her home.

About a dozen people walked through West Broadway Wednesday, putting up hundreds of missing person posters bearing Ashlee Shingoose’s picture.

The Winnipeg Police Service say Shingoose, 31, was last seen on March 11, 2022, in the area of 180 Henry Avenue, and was reported missing on Dec. 7 of the same year.

Bear Clan interim executive director Kevin Walker said they hope to spread awareness about Shingoose’s disappearance.

“I know it's a tough situation for the family right now, just with what they're going through,” he said, noting they also organized a search team out of St. Theresa Point First Nation, the community where Shingoose’s family lives.

“They're going to be here for a month, I believe. Every week, they're going to be switching over and having a different team come in.”

Walker hopes their search will generate new leads, as well as offer support to the Shingoose family.

“Missing persons are a regular thing in the city. So please keep your eye out and actually report any information that you can,” he said.

Anyone with information on Shingoose’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or the Bear Clan Patrol at 204-794-3568.