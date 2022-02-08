Pole fire leads to power outage for 2,000 customers in Charleswood: Manitoba Hydro

Manitoba Hydro says a pole fire in the Charleswood area has led to power outages for about 2,000 customers.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Manitoba Hydro said crews are dealing with the fire on Roblin Boulevard just east of Berkley Street.

"Crews are assembling materials to safely repair the pole," the tweet reads. "We are working to get everyone back on as quickly as possible."

Hydro estimates on its outages map that power in the area will be restored by 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.