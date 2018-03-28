

Thousands of people in Transcona and St. Boniface were without power Wednesday morning, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro said that at one point 6,700 of its customers were affected and that several traffic lights were out or flashing.

#mboutage Our crews are responding to major outages in east Winnipeg. A number of traffic lights are out or flashing. Please drive safely & treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop. We thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/NkxbbWQYPu — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 28, 2018

A couple of pole fires have caused these outages in several areas of the city.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the south Transcona area 550 customers are still affected and should have their power back by 9:30 a.m.

In Dugold five commercial customers are still without power. Crews expect restoration by 4 p.m.

In Old St. Vital a pole fire on Maginot is the reason 1,000 customers remain without power. Crews are working to switch customers to an alternate supply.

In Old St. Vital and St. Boniface crews expect restoration by 12:30 p.m.

In the Melrose/Birds Hill area 600 customers are still affected by outages as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are also dealing with a pole fire on Milt Stegall Drive, which is affecting about half a dozen businesses. Arrangements have been made to replace the pole. As of around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hydro said the expected time for restoration is in seven hours.