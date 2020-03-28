WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have a man in custody in connection to 42 break-ins throughout the city.

On March 24, police arrested Nelson Amiral Ferreira, 32, and charged him in relation to the break-ins.

Police said the break-ins mostly happened in downtown Winnipeg between December 19, 2019, and February 29, 2020.

Investigators said Ferreira would break in when the homeowners were sleeping, and he would then steal debit and credit cards.

Police added he would then take those cards and use the tap feature to purchase items at stores.

Winnipeg police said sometimes Ferreira would get scared off by residents in the home.

Ferreira is facing several charges, including:

• Thirty-nine counts of break and enter;

• Fifty counts of fraud under $5,000;

• Twelve counts of failing to comply with conditions;

• Assaulting a peace officer;

• Disarming a peace officer;

• Resisting arrest;

• Possessing good obtained by crime.

He is currently in police custody, and none of the charges have been proven in court.