Police have laid charges in the December stabbing death of a man who ran a foster home in the city.

According to a Go Fund Me page, 34-year-old Ricardo Hibi had hoped to one day open a resource centre for at-risk youth.

He was found with stab wounds on McGee St. on Dec. 17 and later died of his injuries.

Later that week, police issued an advisory asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, 21-year-old Kane Ashley Antonio Moar.

A Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was also issued.

Police say they tracked down Moar around Ellice Ave. and Maryland St. on Jan. 5 around 11:30 p.m. and arrested him under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

He allegedly tried to identify himself as someone else and kicked an officer while coming out of a cruiser car.

Moar has been charged with second degree murder, being unlawfully at large, assaulting a peace officer and identity fraud.

At a vigil held last month, the victim’s family said they are remembering Hibi as a warm and generous man, who never refused to help anyone in need.