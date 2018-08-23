

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 26-year-old Winnipeg man after an officer had a shovel thrown at him in a confrontation.

Police said the suspect was armed with a screwdriver, and they were initially called after a victim had been assaulted with the hand tool.

It happened Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue.

The victim was not injured, police said.

A police supervisor in the area who spotted a suspect, believed to be high on methamphetamine, followed him to the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of Stella Avenue, where police said he picked up a shovel.

The officer told the man to drop the shovel, but the suspect walked towards the officer’s car, so he got out and pulled a stun gun. The suspect began to move away, police said, but turned and threw the shovel, just missing the officer.

The officer tried and failed to stun the suspect, who then pulled out a screwdriver before the officer missed at a second attempt to stun him.

Police said eventually after more officers arrived, the suspect tried to get away, but was followed until he “raised the screwdriver at an officer in an aggressive manner.”

Police then used the stun gun, making contact this time, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Brett Mikal Keeper, 26, is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assault peace officer with a weapon.