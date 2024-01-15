Police chase, shooting, bear spray incident keep police busy over weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service dealt with a number of incidents over the weekend - a shooting outside of a business, an erratic driver and a bear spray incident on a transit bus.
According to police, the shooting took place on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Archibald Street. Police said a man who was removed from an establishment earlier in the evening drove by in a vehicle and shot the front entrance before fleeing the scene. People were still in the building, but nobody was injured.
Police investigated and identified the suspect, and found he was at another establishment in the 500 block of St. Mary’s Road, where he was arrested. A search warrant was executed on his vehicle and a Glock handgun was found.
A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with multiple firearms-related charges, including possession of a weapon and discharging a weapon with intent. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries that happened before he was arrested and detained in custody.
ERRATIC DRIVER
On Saturday, police responded to a report of an erratic driver that led officers on a chase through multiple neighbourhoods.
Officers were called to the first 100 block of Boulder Bay for the report. When they arrived, the driver fled from police, hitting a parked car. During the pursuit, officers said the vehicle was being driven dangerously, including driving into oncoming traffic, and hitting a stopped vehicle.
Air1 was called in to assist officers. Multiple stop sticks were used to disable and slow down the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the 300 block of McMillan Avenue. The driver was arrested following a brief foot chase.
Police said the chase lasted approximately 30 minutes and spanned through Windsor Park, downtown and the River/Osborne neighbourhoods. A 31-year-old man from Whitedog, Ont. is facing charges of flight from police, resisting a peace officer, impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He was released on an appearance notice.
BEAR SPRAY ON BUS
Police also responded Saturday to an assault on a transit bus.
Investigators said at approximately 5:30 p.m., a man assaulted another passenger on the bus with bear spray, prompting an evacuation. Police arrested the suspect, who was still on the bus and allegedly in possession of bear spray.
Police added the victim fled the scene and hadn't been identified, and no other passengers were injured.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Hamas airs video purporting to show two Israeli hostages killed in captivity
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate.
Blue Monday: Separating myth from fact on the 'saddest day of the year'
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes
Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.
B.C. police secretly took DNA from Kurdish community in tea-cup sting to solve murder
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
A woman bought a vintage dress at an antique store. It had a secret pocket with a mysterious note
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Home sales expected to rebound as rate cuts begin in 2024, but experts urge caution
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
Sun gives way to clouds as crews dig out snowed-in stadium for Bills' playoff game vs. Steelers
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. publication fears closure as pandemic business loan deadline draws near
As the deadline to pay back Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans draws closer, a local Regina publication is struggling to stay afloat.
-
Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to the foot, Weyburn police say
Police in Weyburn suspect alcohol and drugs played a factor in an incident which saw one man taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.
-
Here's the Saskatchewan Roughriders' coaching staff for 2024
Saskatchewan Roughriders' head coach Corey Mace revealed his full staff for the upcoming 2024 season on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest: Man who cleaned crime scene selected as juror
A man who cleaned a scene involved in Canada's largest mass stabbing attack has been selected as a juror in the inquest into the deaths.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest will give 'true' account of stabbings, coroner says
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
-
Saskatoon police investigate after man's sudden death in park
Saskatoon police were called to a park around noon on Monday after a reported death.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge laid in Hwy. 17 crash involving school bus, commercial vehicle
Police say the driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged after crashing into a school bus with students on board on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury on Monday morning.
-
Truck goes through ice in northern Ont. clearing path to ice fishing hut
There were some scary moments for an angler in northern Ontario on the weekend when their truck went through the ice while clearing a path to an ice fishing hut.
-
Snow squall warnings across the northeast, here is what you need to know
Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for many parts of the northeast due to lake effect snow bands which are expected to bring up to 70 cm of more snow and with a portion of Highway 17 already closed, more closures are possible.
Edmonton
-
Oilers aim to keep 'calm' mindset in wake of tight games punctuating record 10-game win streak
Setting the franchise record with 10 victories in a row is an impressive achievement that's obvious to current Edmonton Oilers players, given that Stanley Cup-winning squads captained by the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier stalled at nine.
-
Capital Line LRT running again after train hits pedestrian Monday morning
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning after a train hit a pedestrian, Edmonton Transit Service confirmed.
-
High volume of roadside assistance calls causing issues for AMA wait time system
The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) received a potentially historic number of requests for roadside assistance over the past few days – leading to some issues with their online wait time system in Calgary and Edmonton.
Toronto
-
'What happened to Xavier?': Case against Ont. father accused of killing infant son could hinge on circumstantial evidence
It’s been nearly three years since 9-week-old Xavier Wilkinson died due to complications arising from a brain injury, yet his mother still doesn’t – and may never – know exactly what happened to him, a prosecutor told the jury at the murder trial for the boy’s father on Monday afternoon.
-
Protest ban at Toronto highway overpass enforced 'selectively,' group alleges
A group attending pro-Palestinian protests alleged Monday that Toronto police 'selectively' enforced a ban on demonstrations at a highway overpass just days after the restriction was announced.
-
These are the top 5 most wanted for auto theft in York Region: Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers revealed its top five most wanted list for auto theft in York Region.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek dash-cam footage of Centre Street crash
Calgary police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening that sent three people to hospital.
-
Single-use bag, utensil rules and fees start Tuesday in Calgary
The city's new single-use bylaw for bags, utensils, napkins and more will go into effect on Jan. 16, meaning Calgarians will pay a fee for bags and will need to ask for any extras in their delivery, drive-thru and takeout orders.
-
Delay in weeks-long trial for man accused of kidnapping, sex assault in Calgary
A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed.
Montreal
-
Trial begins for Quebec man charged with assaulting and murdering student in 2000
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty to setting 14 forest fires, forcing hundreds from homes
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
-
Longueuil unveils plan to fight homelessness as encampments increase
With shelters full and encampments cropping up, the City of Longueuil followed Montreal's lead and unveiled its first action plan to fight homelessness.
Ottawa
-
CTV News Ottawa 6 p.m. newscast to broadcast on CTV2 today
The CTV News at Six newscast will be broadcast on CTV2 today due to the NFL playoffs.
-
NCC buys former Rideau Street Chapters building for $20M: sources
The National Capital Commission has purchased an empty storefront at the corner of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive that was once occupied by Chapters, CTV News has learned.
-
Retired Ottawa cop, 64, wins more than $1.1 million in SickKids Catch the Ace raffle
An Ottawa retired cop, 64, has won Sickkids Foundation’s ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot with a reward amounting to a total of $1,177,408.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings issued as mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain expected for Tuesday in the Maritimes
A developing low-pressure system, moving up from the coastline of New England, will bring a mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain to the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
-
Double weekend theft hits local car dealership: 'this is devastating and it’s got to stop'
Rick’s Motor Mart in Cocange, N.B., is down six cars after thieves hit the lot twice over the weekend.
-
RCMP officer hospitalized after three-vehicle collision in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP
An RCMP officer and a North Sydney man are in hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Coxheath, N.S.
Kitchener
-
What experts say we can expect from Waterloo Region's housing market in 2024
Real estate experts say there's currently more demand than supply in the housing sector, but anyone who is in a position to buy right now should move quickly.
-
Police investigating alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo
Police have released photos of a person they want to speak to in connection to a hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.
-
32,000 Waterloo Region students need to update their vaccination record
There are currently 32,000 students in Waterloo Region with outdated vaccine record and public health has launched a campaign to get them back on track.
Vancouver
-
Pets no longer considered property in B.C. separation, divorce proceedings
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.
-
160% increase in ICBC claims in wake of snowfall on the Lower Mainland
The first snowfall in Metro Vancouver and the chaos on the region's roads that ensued caused a significant spike in ICBC claims.
-
Low-temperature records broken in B.C. for 4th day in a row Sunday
Six communities in B.C. experienced their coldest Jan. 14 on record Sunday, as frigid temperatures continued to grip much of the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby supports police who secretly took DNA from Kurds to solve B.C. murder
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he supports police who secretly collected DNA from members of the Kurdish community to solve the murder of a 13-year-old girl, saying he "really struggles" with the idea that they should not have done so.
-
Pets no longer considered property in B.C. separation, divorce proceedings
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'mechanical difficulty'
Mechanical difficulty on the Coastal Celebration forced the cancellation of sailings on the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route Monday.