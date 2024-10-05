STARS, emergency crews dispatched to crash on Highway 12 in Brokenhead

Highway 12 has been reopened following a single motor vehicle collision Saturday morning in the RM of Brokenhead, Man.

In an email to CTV News, the RCMP said officers in Beausejour and local emergency crews were called around 9:20 a.m.

According to the RCMP, the driver, a 22-year-old man, was heading northbound when he approached a set of train tracks.

"The crossing arms were down as a train ws approaching," the RCMP said. "He went around the barrier and drove over the tracks off to the side of the highway and collided with the embankment on the other side of the tracks."

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and had no visible signs of injuries. However, when officers arrived, they said the man was "in and out of consciousness" and there were concerns for internal injuries.

In an email to CTV News, a STARS Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they transported the driver to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

A train was blocking Highway 12, closing it from Hillside Road 67 N to Garven Road 66 N. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

It is not clear if any charges will be laid in this case.

This is a developing story. More to come.