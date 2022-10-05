Police concerned for missing 81-year-old woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 81-year-old female.

Police issued a silver alert Tuesday night for Matilda Wood who they say was last seen in the Booth area of Winnipeg on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Wood is described as 5’8” in height, with a thin build, and short white/grey hair. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, green sweater, and blue pants, and carrying a large blue purse.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for Wood’s well-being. It is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.