Police concerned for missing teen with diabetes

The Brandon Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing vulnerable youth who has Type 1 diabetes.

Alisha Darar, 17, has not been seen by her caregivers since July 31. She was last seen leaving her home in Brandon.

Police describe Darar as having long black hair, which she often wears in braids, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts I asked to call 204-729-2345.