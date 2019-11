WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service have found a 16-year-old girl who went missing early November.

Police said via Twitter, that Jocelyne Lavallee has been safely located.

Jocelyne Lavallee has been safely located. Thank you for your assistance. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 11, 2019

Police said Lavallee was last seen on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in the city’s North End.