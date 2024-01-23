Police helicopter needed to track stolen truck in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service’s helicopter was needed to help track down a stolen vehicle spotted in Winnipeg early Monday morning.

According to police, officers on patrol observed a stolen Ford 150 XLT Supercrew truck at Selkirk Avenue and McPhillips Street. They began to follow the truck at a distance, and called in Air1 to help track the truck.

The driver fled from police when they noticed them, but police were able to deploy a stop stick to partially disable the truck. The driver continued to drive the truck, while Air1 helped guide officers on the ground to find the driver.

The truck stopped near Clifton Street and Ellice Avenue, where the driver and a passenger escaped and started running away. A firearm was also discarded by one of the suspects as they ran. A man and woman were both found hiding in separate yards in the 700 block of Clifton Street and were arrested.

A sawed-off .22 calibre bolt action rifle was found and was determined to be the firearm that was thrown away.

Police said the truck was previously reported stolen by Steinbach RCMP in November 2023. Stolen licence plates and a stolen reciprocating saw were also seized after police searched the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man from Fairford, Man. is facing multiple charges, including flight from police, possession of a prohibited weapon and multiple possession of stolen property charges. He was detained in custody.

The woman, who was a passenger in the truck, was released without charges.