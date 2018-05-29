Not long after Monday turned into Tuesday, while people sat on the patio at Bar Italia, shots were fired outside the bar.

"At the time we didn't know they were gunshots," said witness Bruce Haddad. "But now we know we heard 4 or 5 gunshots. And so I went over and looked out the window and saw two guys running away from Bar Italia really fast."

Police said the shooting took place at 12:40 a.m., but would not say if it was inside or outside the restaurant on Corydon Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. A 37-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and a 28-year-old woman was taken in stable condition. On Wednesday the man died. On Thursday, police identified him as Winnipeg's Noel Talingdan, 37.

Police say it was a dangerous situation for everyone in the area at the time.

"We're talking about a heavily populated, public location," said Const. Tammy Skrabek with the Winnipeg Police Service. "There are a lot of patrons, a lot of people just out minding their own business. So there is a bit of a threat to the public when something like this happens."

At this point in the investigation, police say they aren't certain who the target of the shooting was. No suspects are in custody.

Rhea Collison, the general manager of Bar Italia tells CTV News, "The Bar Italia community is absolutely devastated by what happened."

She calls the shooting a horrendous event, and says her sympathy goes out to the man’s family.

Collison says the man who was shot was a regular customer, and a very nice guy. She believes that while he was at Bar Italia that evening, he wasn't on the patio when the shooting actually happened.