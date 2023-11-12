WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police investigating Osborne Village triple stabbing

    Police tape Police tape

    Three people are in hospital after a stabbing incident in Osborne Village Sunday afternoon.

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called around 1 p.m. for reports of multiple stabbings in the first 100 block of Osborne Street near Shoppers Drug Mart.

    All three victims were rushed to hospital – two in stable condition, and a third suffering from serious injuries. All three are expected to recover.

    Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

    More information is expected to be released Monday.

