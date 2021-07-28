Advertisement
Police investigating serious assault on Provencher
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 5:43AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 10:16AM CST
Police are on scene to investigate the incident on Provencher. (Source: Ainsley McPhail/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service closed off a section of Provencher Boulevard on Wednesday morning as officers investigated a “serious” assault that took place overnight.
Police said they were called to the incident in the 300 block of Provencher Boulevard around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday.
Provencher was closed both eastbound and westbound for two blocks from Des Meurons Street to Langevin Street. The roads are now reopened.
Police note they are investigating a serious assault, but did not provide any other details regarding what took place.
This is a developing story. More details to come.