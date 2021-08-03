WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide which occurred Friday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of Arlington Street at approximately 9:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured, non-responsive man in a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was stabbed and “grievously injured.” Police provided emergency first aid until the paramedics arrived. The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Tanner Daniel Kerr of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.