Featured
Police locate missing kids safely
Police are asking for the public's help to find Farah Dunsford and Sheamus Duck. (Source: Winnipeg Police)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 2:43PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 6:02PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service have confirmed that Farah Dunsford and Sheamus Duck have been safely located.
EARLIER:
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding 9-year-old Farah Dunsford and 10-year-old Sheamus Duck.
The two kids were last seen around Powers Street and Selkirk Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.
Dunsford was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants. Duck was wearing a black t-shirt with an Air Jordan logo, black and blue baseball cap and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-9250 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.