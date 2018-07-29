

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service have confirmed that Farah Dunsford and Sheamus Duck have been safely located.

EARLIER:

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding 9-year-old Farah Dunsford and 10-year-old Sheamus Duck.

The two kids were last seen around Powers Street and Selkirk Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.

Dunsford was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants. Duck was wearing a black t-shirt with an Air Jordan logo, black and blue baseball cap and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-9250 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.