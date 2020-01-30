WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Shawn Hall, 30, was reported missing in January, but police said he was last seen at the end of December in St. Boniface area in Winnipeg.

Police describe Hall as six feet tall with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg police Missing Persons Unit at (204) 986-6250 or Crimestoppers.

Police say they are concerned for Hall's wellbeing.