WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service officers responded to a call at the St. Vital Shopping centre Thursday – not an emergency call but a call to shop.

Stores inside the mall were swarmed with cops and smiles for the annual St. Vital Mall Cop Shop.

The mall and the Winnipeg Police Service teamed up to take 60 kids on a $200 shopping spree.

Each child was chosen based on a number of factors; need, academic or sports achievement, or because of their volunteering efforts that are making a difference in their community.

The police officers involved say the day is about more than just shopping.

“The Police officers love to cop shop. They see it as a way to give back and to connect with the community,” said, Const. Chika Modozie with the WPS.

The St. Vital Shopping Centre donated the shopping money for the kids and the police officers donated their time.