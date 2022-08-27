Police report officer-involved shooting in Windsor Park

A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting overnight.

Winnipeg Police got the call shortly after 2:00 a.m., responding to Bernier Bay in Windsor Park.

Police say an officer-involved shooting took place, and a man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Manitoba's police watchdog - the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) - has taken charge of the investigation.

The Winnipeg Police duty office says more details are forthcoming about the incident. CTV New Winnipeg will update this story as it develops.