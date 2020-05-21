Police responding to serious incident on Selkirk Avenue
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 9:14AM CST
Winnipeg Police have closed a section of Selkirk Avenue following a 'serious incident' Thursday morning (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have closed a section of Selkirk Avenue due to what it’s describing as a ‘serious incident.’
In a tweet, officers said the street is closed between Arlington and McGregor Streets.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, more details to come.