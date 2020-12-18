WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Michelle Adey, 58, was last seen Thursday in the Elmwood area.

Police said Adey is described as five-foot-five and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She may be wearing glasses and the photo provided of Adey shows her with brown hair, but police said it is believed she now has dirty blonde hair.

Police are concerned for Adey’s wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.