WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating three suspects wanted in connection with two separate shootings.

In both cases, shots were fired at residences on May 23. One house was located in the William Whyte neighbourhood, and the second was located in the Weston neighbourhood.

No injuries occurred in either instance.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the following suspects:

Micheal Kevin Ndlovu, 29, 6 feet 1 inch, 244lbs

Adam Joseph Shingoose, 27, 5 feet 10 inches, 212lbs

Troy John Bonner, 22, 5 feet 10 inches, 272lbs

These men are considered dangerous and possibly armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding these men's whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).