WINNIPEG -- Federal RCMP officers searched several locations throughout Winnipeg and the Interlake Wednesday morning as part of an organized crime investigation.

Officers will release more information on arrests, charges and seizures once the details are available.

Mounties said they executed the search warrants with the help of a number of specialized units.

Three RCMP cruisers were on scene Wednesday morning on Bunton Court. A neighbour told CTV News Winnipeg the officers arrived around 5 a.m.

