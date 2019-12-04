Police search Winnipeg homes early Wednesday morning as part of organized crime investigation
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:31AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Federal RCMP officers searched several locations throughout Winnipeg and the Interlake Wednesday morning as part of an organized crime investigation.
Officers will release more information on arrests, charges and seizures once the details are available.
Mounties said they executed the search warrants with the help of a number of specialized units.
Three RCMP cruisers were on scene Wednesday morning on Bunton Court. A neighbour told CTV News Winnipeg the officers arrived around 5 a.m.
- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.
