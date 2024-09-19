Police searching for car linked to death of Ontario man found at Winnipeg home

Investigators are searching for a black Honda Civic they believe is linked to the homicide of a 22-year-old Ontario man who was found dead inside a Winnipeg home earlier this month.

The Winnipeg Police Service called for the public’s help Thursday in finding a black 2018 Honda Civic with the Manitoba license plate LLN113.

Police note the license plates may have been removed or changed.

If the vehicle is found, police say you should not touch it, and contact the major crimes unit immediately at 204-986-6219 or 204-986-6033 if it is after hours.

Officers say the vehicle is linked to a homicide investigation from earlier this month, but declined to give specific details on its involvement.

On Sept. 10, officers responded to a report of a missing man in the 300 block of Bridge Lake Drive who was believed to have been abducted the day before.

The major crimes until took over the investigation.

Days later, officers found a man dead inside a home in the area of the 100 block of Bristol Avenue.

He was identified as 22-year-old Zeyad Shammo from Ontario.

His family was notified.

Police deemed the death a homicide, and two suspects who were known to Shammo were taken into custody.

Two 26-year-old men from Winnipeg were charged with several offences, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion.

None of the charges have been tested in court.