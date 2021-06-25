WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver and passenger of a car after they allegedly pointed a gun at a group of teens.

The incident happened on April 5 at 6:45 p.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Three teenagers were walking in the area when a black 2008 Chrysler Sebring with a man and a woman inside pulled up next to them. The man – who had been driving – got out of the car and allegedly pointed what was described as a sawed-off shotgun at the teens. He then got back in the car and drove away.

Police said no shots were fired and the teens were able to run away from the scene.

On Friday, police released a photo of the car they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.