

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Dylan Schwark was last seen at the Viscount Gort Hotel on Nov. 2.

Schwark is described as six feet tall, around 214 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket, Converse-style running shoes and carrying a green and white Saskatchewan Roughriders duffle bag. Schwark also wears glasses with black frames and rectangular lenses.

Police noted that he could be driving a grey 2007 KIA Rondo station wagon, that has the Winnipeg Jets licence plate J07087.

Winnipeg police are concerned for Schwark’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information about his location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.