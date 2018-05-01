Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 8 year-old girl.

Reyna ‘Billie’ Taylor was last seen on Monday, May 1 in the Valley Gardens area around 2pm. She is described as 4 feet tall with shoulder-length black hair.

Taylor was last spotted wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants with a white stripe down the legs, light blue Nike shoes and a black & yellow ‘Pikachu’ backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.