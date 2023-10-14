Police searching for mystery Simcoe shooter

Winnipeg Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a shooting incident in the West End Friday night.

Investigators say it happened Oct. 13 around 8:15 p.m., when police units responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Simcoe Street.

Officers found damage to a residence, but no one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.