Police searching for mystery Simcoe shooter
Winnipeg Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a shooting incident in the West End Friday night.
Investigators say it happened Oct. 13 around 8:15 p.m., when police units responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Simcoe Street.
Officers found damage to a residence, but no one was injured in the shooting.
No arrests have been made. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Plan for Canadians to leave Gaza via Egyptian border crossing Saturday cancelled
The Israeli Foreign Ministry says in a message sent to western embassies that a plan to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza through a border crossing into Egypt has been called off.
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
Singh says NDP would rebuild Canada; attacks Liberals, Tories on affordability
Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government rebuild Canada and take aim at what he calls decades of damage done by Liberal and Conservative governments.
Regina
-
Richmound Mayor to speak ahead of rally
The Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller and other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan will be making a statement about the safety concerns about the self proclaimed “Queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrates one-year anniversary in new building
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrated one year since they moved into their new building this week.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound Mayor to speak ahead of rally
The Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller and other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan will be making a statement about the safety concerns about the self proclaimed “Queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Edmonton
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
Alberta mountain towns work to coexist with bears through warnings and other actions
When Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno goes out for a run in her Alberta mountain town, she wears a vest holding a can of bear spray, makes noise and keeps an eye out for wildlife.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Toronto
-
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Man, 30, charged with sex offence involving 9-year-old boy at Mississauga mall
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a sex offence involving a 9-year-old boy at a mall in Mississauga.
Calgary
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Alberta mountain towns work to coexist with bears through warnings and other actions
When Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno goes out for a run in her Alberta mountain town, she wears a vest holding a can of bear spray, makes noise and keeps an eye out for wildlife.
-
Fog advisory issued for Calgary and southwest Alberta; semi on fire on Highway 1
A fog advisory was issued for Calgary early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
-
Liberals defend English-language universities in Quebec
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) lashed out on Saturday at the CAQ government's decision to substantially increase tuition fees for new non-Quebec students enrolling in English-language universities.
-
OKC Thunder forward Lu Dort partners to refurb hometown Montreal North park court
Oklahoma City Thunder forward and proud Montreal Norther Luguenz (Lu) Dort is partnering with several organization to refurbish a basketball court in his home borough.
Ottawa
-
'The children of Gaza are crying for help': Ottawa woman loses family in Israel-Hamas war
An Ottawa woman says several members of her family were killed in Gaza during a strike by Israeli forces this week.
-
16 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 16 attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween season.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Ottawa Senators home opener
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at everything you need to know about the Senators games this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Cape Breton University sees major boom in enrolment due to international students
New figures are indicating that one of Atlantic Canada's smaller universities is seeing a boom in enrolment due to international students coming to Cape Breton.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
-
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
Vancouver
-
Emergency department at B.C. hospital closed for 3rd time in a week
For the third time in a week, Interior Health is warning of a "temporary service interruption" at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.
-
Clearbrook homeless camp shutting down, province issues evictions
People living in a highly visible homeless camp on provincially owned land next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford are being evicted.
-
Vancouver landlord must pay former tenants $21K for wrongful eviction, court says in upholding RTB ruling
A Vancouver landlord has lost her appeal of a ruling that ordered her to pay former tenants $21,600 as compensation for their wrongful eviction.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP looking for teens after $3K in fragrances stolen in Langford
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for two teenagers after thousands of dollars' worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen in Langford.
-
With vessels in for repairs and reservations full, BC Ferries passengers face long delays
BC Ferries passengers travelling between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay could face significant delays this weekend, as three vessels are out of service.
-
Comox Valley homeless population doubles since 2020: report
New data shows a huge jump in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Comox Valley. "They’re not just numbers. These are real people. They're parents, kids, family members, friends."