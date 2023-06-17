Police searching for suspect after teen sexually assaulted in Winnipeg Park

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a suspect after a teen girl was sexually assaulted at a park on Friday.

The investigation began around 10 p.m. when police received a report of a sexual assault at Frontenac Park, which is located in the Windsor Park neighbourhood.

Officers met with a 15-year-old girl who told then she was walking with some friends on the Frontenac Trail when an unknown man approached and started talking to them.

After being separated from the group, police said the 15-year-old was touched in an unwanted sexual manner.

The teenager and her friends then left the park and reported the situation to her caregiver.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, who appeared to be of East Indian descent. He was wearing an orange hoodie, and dark pants with a red stripe.

The Winnipeg police’s Sex Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.