WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers seized 42 grams of cocaine from a home in Boissevain, Man., on Friday, Jan. 8.

Officers with the West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Team (CREST) and the Turtle Mountain detachment searched a home on Broadway Street, where they seized about 42 grams of cocaine, Canadian money and drug paraphernalia.

Mounties arrested a 40-year-old woman at the home. She is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of trafficking material and possession of property obtained by crime. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Officers released the suspect from custody. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.