

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service seized five guns and cocaine after pulling over a speeding car Friday.

Around 10:45 a.m. officers saw a grey 2000 Subaru Legacy speeding northbound on Highway 52. They then conducted a traffic stop in the Lagimodière Boulevard and Prairie Grove Road area.

Police seized 61 grams of cocaine and the driver of the car was arrested.

Winnipeg police then received a search warrant for the man’s house, and with help from the Steinbach RCMP, searched the home in Mitchell, Man. Police said they seized five firearms: a .357 handgun and four long guns.

A 27-year-old man from Mitchell has been charged with a number of offences including four counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations.

He was released on promise to appear.