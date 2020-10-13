WINNIPEG -- Four people are facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police seized a gun and a large amount of ammunition from a West End home over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 11 around 12:20 a.m., police said they saw two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street.

Both of the suspects ran away and officers chased after them, ultimately finding them in the 300 block of Toronto Street.

Police took one man into custody just outside of a home, and the other managed to get inside, prompting a standoff. Police added that the suspects were “familiar” with this home.

Officers said shortly after the standoff began, two people left the house and were taken into custody.

Police then took the remaining suspect into custody just after 4 a.m.

The major crimes unit searched the house and seized a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a large amount of .22 ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

Officers charged four Winnipeggers with firearm-related offences in connection to this incident: Halen James McLeod, 28, David Nelson Friesen, 36, Aaron Wilson Boutilier, 22, and Angelica Corrine Nikole McKay, 20. Police also charged McLeod and Friesen for other recent incidents.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

All four of the suspects are in custody.