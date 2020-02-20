WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about fraudulent activity where people are calling, claiming to be Manitoba Hydro employees.

Police said in the calls, customers are asked to provide personal account information and then asked to provide payment, some cases using Bitcoin, or by attending a different location with large amounts of cash.

The calls have been coming from the number 1.800.696.4720 and police said it had reached out to Manitoba Hydro and was told that is not a Hydro number.

If anyone is contacted by this number they are asked to fill out a report online.

People can also contact Manitoba Hydro and staff can help fill out the report as well.

Once the report is complete, Hydro will put the call into a secure database and people won't need to call police.

Winnipeg police said if anyone experiences suspicious circumstances on the phone, to hang up immediately and report it to police, the appropriate organization or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

If someone is hurt financially by any incident like this, they are asked to call the Financial Crimes unit within Winnipeg police at 204.986.6231.