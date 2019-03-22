Featured
Polo Park Foot Locker employee injured in shoplifting attempt
First responders tend to an injured man's neck at a Polo Park Foot Locker Thursday night. (Source: Dakotah Guiboche).
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 6:54AM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 22, 2019 9:57AM CST
An employee of a CF Polo Park Shopping Centre store was rushed to hospital Thursday after attempting to stop a suspect from shoplifting, police say.
Crews were called to Polo Park at around 8:35 p.m. where they found an employee injured and bleeding.
Witnesses told CTV News it happened at Foot Locker, and the man was bleeding from the neck. Police could not confirm if a weapon was used.
The man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable condition.
Police said the man was hurt after a group of employees confronted someone who was trying to run out of the store with several articles of clothing. The suspect was held until police arrived.
A 17-year-old was arrested and is facing charges for robbery, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon.