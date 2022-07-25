Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Speaking to residential school survivors in Maskwacis, Alta. Monday morning, the Pope said the pilgrimage would not allow him to accept the many invitations to speak in several communities, specifically mentioning Winnipeg, Kamloops, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and various places in Saskatchewan.
“Nonetheless, please know that all of you are in my thoughts and in my prayer. Know that I am aware of the sufferings and traumas, the difficulties and challenges, experienced by the Indigenous peoples in every region of this country,” Pope Francis said to the gathered crowd speaking through a translator in Spanish. “The words that I speak throughout this penitential journey are meant for every native community and person. I embrace all of you with affection.”
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said the Vatican selected the cities based on the length of the trip, the vast size of Canada, and the health of the 85-year-old pontiff.
Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton, general coordinator of the trip for the conference, said the Pope is limited in how he can travel. He can no longer ride in helicopters and he cannot be in a vehicle for more than an hour. He must also rest in between events.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs reacted positively to the apology.
"The apology issued by Pope Francis on our Nations' ancestral lands is a step for many towards healing,” said Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Acting Grand Chief Cornell McLean in a statement.
“It has been over a year since discovering over a thousand unmarked graves of children on Indian Residential School grounds, and we are still mourning them. An apology does not ease the pain of lost children who never returned home, or the legacy First Nations carry as the survivors, their children, and their grandchildren. However, we encourage the Church to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation by making concrete commitments and true reparations going forward."
Call to Action #58 as set out by the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission called for an apology from the Pope for the church’s role “in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis children in Catholic-run residential schools.” The call to action also added the apology should be delivered by the Pope in Canada.
Pope Francis initially apologized in the Vatican in April.
Following the Pope’s initial apology in April, Phil Fontaine, the former chief of the Assembly of First Nations, was hoping Pope Francis would make his Canadian apology in Winnipeg.
Mayor Brian Bowman also echoed Fontaine’s support for an apology in Winnipeg, saying it would be an ideal location, given the community’s robust efforts on reconciliation and human rights.
“Winnipeg is home to the largest population of Indigenous peoples in Canada, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights,” he said in a statement in April.
The Manitoba Metis Federation had also called for a papal visit to Winnipeg.
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, had wanted the Pope to visit Saskatchewan, which is where many of the country’s residential schools were located.
The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs called for the Pope to visit the site of the Kamloops Residential School, where multiple potential unmarked graves were discovered in 2021.
In addition to Edmonton, the Pope will visit Quebec City and Iqaluit, Nunavut, before leaving Canada on July 29.
-With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb and Michael Lee.
If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
DEVELOPING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C., Monday morning, Mounties say.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Regina
-
Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
The presence of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increased in Regina's wastewater last week, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Argos beat shorthanded Riders 31-21 to sweep season series
A late-game scoop and score dashed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' hopes of beating the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating a woman and her son.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Northern Ontario
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Sentencing delayed for northern Ontario man who murdered his brother
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his 56-year-old younger brother, will have to wait three more months to learn his fate after his Sudbury sentencing hearing was adjourned Monday morning.
-
Senior, 65, among those charged with stunt driving in northern Ontario
A 65-year-old driver from Komoka, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving, one of several people charged with the offence in recent days in northern Ontario.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: 'I am deeply sorry,' Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous people in Maskwacis
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province
A wildfire west of Red Deer maintained about 500 hectares over the weekend but is no longer classified as burning out of control, says Alberta Wildfire.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
These are the 10 most expensive homes in Ontario
Ten of the 25 most expensive homes in Canada’s largest cities, worth millions of dollars, are based in Ontario, a new report has revealed.
-
Clean up underway after wild storm sweeps through parts of Ontario
An investigation is now underway to determine whether a tornado may have touched down east of Peterborough on Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
-
Mechanical issue stops CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station
A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focusing on healing activities at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Ottawa
-
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
OPP seize $500,000 worth of illegal drugs in Ottawa bust
Ontario Provincial Police say officers have seized half a million dollars worth of illegal street drugs following a bust in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senior Mountie who oversaw investigation into N.S. mass shooting testifies at inquiry
The senior Mountie in charge of the investigation into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia is testifying today at a public inquiry.
Kitchener
-
Berry Vrbanovic announces run for a third term as Kitchener's mayor
Berry Vrbanovic announced he is running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C., Monday morning, Mounties say.
-
Heat warnings cover most of B.C. with temperatures expected to reach 40 C in some areas
British Columbians are being advised to brace for extreme heat this week as Environment Canada issued heat warnings covering most of the province.
-
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C
Much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C., is under a heat warning Monday that's expected to carry through the week.
-
Pilot in 'serious condition' after emergency landing in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The pilot of a small plane is believed to be in "serious condition" after making an emergency landing at Qualicum Beach Airport on Sunday night.
-
WorkSafeBC urges workers, employers to be careful amid high temperatures
With high temperatures forecasted for B.C. this week, WorkSafeBC is reminding workers and employers to be careful whether they're working outdoors or indoors.