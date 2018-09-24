

CTV Winnipeg





St. Vital will soon be home to a Delta 9 cannabis retail store, as will downtown Thompson, Man.

Delta 9, one of the companies contracted by the province to retail pot when it becomes legal Oct. 17, gave location details for its first two approved stores in Manitoba Monday, including an outlet ‘superstore’ at 827 Dakota Street.

Delta 9 said it is awaiting approval for two more stores: one in Osborne Village, another in downtown Brandon, Man.

The announcement comes less than a week after another provider set to operate in the province, National Access Cannabis Corp., said in a news release that it will open 10 of its META stores in the province, including three in Winnipeg it said would be open by the legalization date.

It also said construction is already underway on some sites, and it has partnered with four First Nations to “establish retail cannabis distribution on First Nation lands under Indigenous and NAC leadership.”