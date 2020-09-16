WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning the public about a number of potential exposures to COVID-19 this month in Manitoba.

The cases were announced in the daily COVID-19 news bulletin on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Four of the possible exposures took place on Sept. 5, with the first at the Tavern United located at 1405 St. Matthews Ave. The possible exposure was around 4:30 p.m. and the case was there for about 45 minutes.

The second potential exposure was from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at U Putz at 423 McPhillips St., and the third at McPhillips Station Casino, 484 McPhillips St., from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The fourth possible exposure was at the Hampton Inn by the Winnipeg Airport, at 730 Berry St., and the person stayed overnight.

Then on Sept. 6, there was a potential exposure at Polo Park, 1485 Portage Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.