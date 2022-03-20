Pothole problems plaguing drivers amid spring thaw
Spring is here and so too is pothole season, something some Winnipeg drivers are already facing the repercussions of.
On Saturday, Chris Wiebe was helping his 17-year-old daughter practice her driving skills when they came across a large pothole on Cottonwood Road in Windsor Park.
"She moved over, but because of the size of the pothole, there wasn't a whole lot of room on both sides. She didn't want to hit the curb on one side so she ended up clipping the pothole, just the corner of it," recalled Wiebe.
The resulting impact damaged the tire's sidewall.
"Half the time with the spring thaw, (potholes) are covered in water, so you don't see it until you're in it," said Wiebe.
Logan Kilmury, the owner of Pit Crew Mobile Tire Service said he's been receiving many calls from people experiencing similar pothole damage.
"There's been quite a few a day," said Kilmury. "Most of the time, we are able to fix them, but there are the odd ones that are a little too far gone, but that's just the way it goes."
According to Kilmury, the best way to avoid pothole damage is to ensure your tires are in proper condition.
"Just make sure your tires are inflated. Most people don't check them when the warm weather comes around, it's more so just when the cold weather happens," he said.
"When the tire compresses and actually touches the wheel it blows out the sidewall of the tire which is an irreparable service."
The City of Winnipeg said crews started repairing potholes as required earlier this month.
"Residents are encouraged to report potholes to the city by contacting 311, or by filling out an online form. Very large or deep potholes that pose an imminent safety concern are forwarded directly to field crews for immediate attention," reads part of a statement from the city to CTV News.
The City of Winnipeg said it will move to full-time seasonal repairs once the ground completely thaws.
It notes that around 170,000 potholes are filled annually.
While the pothole that claimed Wiebe's tire has been filled now, it still does not fix his tire.
"It's never a good time," said Wiebe. "Bills keep coming in like everybody else, and something like this doesn't help."
CTV News reached out to Manitoba Public Insurance about pothole-related claims. It said it has received less than two dozen pothole claims so far.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
U.S. to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a 'genocide'
The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar's years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a 'genocide,' U.S. officials said Sunday.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Ukrainians take up arms, train with AK-47s in Lviv
Offering to take up arms to defend Ukraine, hundreds of people are training in the country's cultural capital as the weeks-long war with Russia rages on.
Ontario MP Scott Aitchison makes Conservative leadership bid official
Two more Conservative MPs joined the party's leadership roster Sunday, with Ontario's Scott Aitchison and British Columbia's Marc Dalton launching their campaigns.
'What is being hidden?' Curators say Vatican must give access to Indigenous artifacts
Artifacts are important to how Indigenous people see themselves and the world around them, said one renowned First Nations curator. Yet not many have ever laid their eyes on what's in the Vatican's vaults.
Regina
-
CP Rail labour dispute leads to work stoppage
Regina CP Rail workers are now on the picket line after CP Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference were unable to reach a new labour agreement before deadline.
-
Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.
-
Sask. Team Dunstone parting ways after 2021-22 curling season
After four seasons together, Team Dunstone is set to end its run after this year’s Grand Slam in Toronto.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmem at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Saskatoon residents raising concerns over large puddles due to spring melt
Residents along the intersection of Fitzgerald Street and Gray Avenue in the Sutherland neighborhood are becoming increasingly concerned at the size of a large puddle forming along the street and sidewalk.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury artist helps the people of Ukraine
A Sudbury artists who has sculpted more than a dozen public monuments throughout Ontario and has work all over the world is doing his part to help the people of Ukraine.
-
Northern Lights Festival Boreal unveils 50th anniversary lineup
After two-years of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boreal is returning to Bell Park this summer with a full slate of outdoor performances.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Edmonton
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
-
'A huge response': St. Albert restaurant serves hundreds of perogies during fundraiser for Ukraine
A family restaurant in St. Albert has been grilling hundreds of kovbasa sausages and making perogies Sunday to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian aid.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
-
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
-
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., looks to beef up security after alleged attack
Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man allegedly wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.
Calgary
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Albertans in Poland offering aid to Ukrainian refugees
James Puckrin, the owner of ACESO Medical, is in Warsaw, Poland, to offer support in whatever way he can.
-
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Montreal
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
After a two-year hiatus, Montreal sees scaled back but spirited St. Patrick's Day parade
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Four people rescued from Mille-Iles river following police chase
Four people, including three police officers, were rescued from the waters of the Mille-Iles river on Saturday night, following a police chase that began in St. Eustache.
Ottawa
-
Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.
-
Environment Canada says Ottawa residents will have to be patient waiting for warm spring temperatures to arrive
Typically, we see the early part of spring can sometimes be a little bit disappointing," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said.
-
Here's what students, parents and teachers need to know about COVID-19 rules in schools after March Break
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what parents, students and teachers need to know about COVID-19 restrictions when classes resume after the March Break.
Atlantic
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. healthcare professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
-
'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday, with some family members in attendance.
-
Winter weather wallops N.B. until early Sunday morning
It was a final blast of winter on the final day of the season, with a large swath of the Maritimes encased in ice on Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
'Their own perception of personal safety': Health experts say respect is key with mask mandate ending
Residents in Waterloo Region and all across Ontario are getting ready for mask mandates to lift in most settings on Monday.
-
Increase in donations for Ukrainians after sign in Kitchener defaced with pro-war graffiti
A Kitchener couple has seen an outpouring of donations for Ukrainians after their sign was defaced with pro-war graffiti.
-
Guelph United FC playing in main draw of Canadian Championship
A soccer team from the Waterloo-Wellington area will be playing in the main draw of the Canadian Championship in May.
Vancouver
-
CP Rail employees head to the picket lines as work stoppage begins
Trains across the country came to a halt Sunday, as CP Rail employees are now off the job and onto the picket lines.
-
Vancouver Police arrest suspect in SkyTrain stranger attack
Vancouver police say they have arrested someone two days after releasing a video that shows a man being pushed down a flight of stairs at the Granville SkyTrain station.
-
Kamloops RCMP seek information on recent travels of white rental van after body found
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help with a suspicious death investigation they announced on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Former UVic soccer star who inspired cancer fundraiser has died
Mackenzie Rigg, a University of Victoria alumnus who helped raise more than $120,000 for brain tumour research after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2020, has died.
-
Pacific FC gearing up for CPL soccer season with new eco-friendly attire
Anticipation is building at Starlight Stadium in Langford, and the 2021 Canadian Premier League champs have a lot to be excited about.
-
Woman makes perogies in Colwood, enlists friend to randomly help seniors in Kyiv
Lia is making perogies from scratch in her kitchen, recalling fond and funny memories of learning to make them with her grandmother in Ukraine.