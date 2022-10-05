Power outage impacts much of HSC Winnipeg

A power outage on Wednesday morning impacted Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg.

In a tweet, HSC said the outage is affecting most of its campus. It added that emergency power sources are running, and work is being down to resolve the issue.

HSC said that some services, access to information systems, and elevators may be impacted by this power outage.

In a statement, Manitoba Hydro said the outage began at about 7:20 a.m., with the backup generators kicking in to maintain power for all critical functions. At about 9:20 a.m., the hospital was switched over to an alternate power supply, which fully restored power.

Hydro crews are still investigating the cause of the outage.

More updates will be provided as they become available