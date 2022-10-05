Power outage impacts much of HSC Winnipeg
A power outage on Wednesday morning impacted Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg.
In a tweet, HSC said the outage is affecting most of its campus. It added that emergency power sources are running, and work is being down to resolve the issue.
HSC said that some services, access to information systems, and elevators may be impacted by this power outage.
In a statement, Manitoba Hydro said the outage began at about 7:20 a.m., with the backup generators kicking in to maintain power for all critical functions. At about 9:20 a.m., the hospital was switched over to an alternate power supply, which fully restored power.
Hydro crews are still investigating the cause of the outage.
More updates will be provided as they become available
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
12 days after Fiona, more than 17,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. are still without power
More than 17,000 customers are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Where will the King and Queen Consort live on a day-to-day basis?
In just over three weeks, everything in royal life has changed. In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Richard Berthelsen explains how.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
Regina
-
Prices at the pump continue to rise in Sask.
Saskatchewan residents may have noticed a peak in gas prices over the past week. Dan McTeague, president of Canada for Affordable Energy said that’s a common trend across the country right now.
-
'Kokum won't forget you': Sask. Elder finds hope for MMIWG through Sisters in Spirit walk
Lorna Standingready knows how it feels when a loved one goes missing. Her 14-year-old great-granddaughter disappeared last winter.
-
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Saskatoon
-
Another accused in Saskatoon woman's death has a fatal impaired driving conviction
Another person accused in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman has a previous conviction for an impaired driving death.
-
Employee seriously injured underground at Nutrien Cory Potash Mine
A mine worker remains in hospital with serious injuries after a piece of tunnel roof fell on top of him while working underground at a potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.
-
Prince Albert police kill bear wandering in residential area
Police in Prince Albert put down a bear due to public safety concerns.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
-
Nearly 1-in-5 merchants considering credit card surcharge ahead of new rules: survey
A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says 19 per cent of small businesses are considering adding a surcharge on credit card transactions to offset processing fees, while most remain on the fence for fear of losing customers.
Edmonton
-
Machete-armed man chased victim through Alta. town streets, threatened to kill her: RCMP
Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
Annual North Saskatchewan River sweep for missing persons to take place Wednesday
Edmonton police will be looking for human remains in the river valley on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
-
Lotto Max draw turns up big winners in Ontario
There are four big winning tickets in Ontario, though Lotto Max’s whopping $70 million prize is still up for the taking.
-
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Gas prices in Alberta climbing ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
The price at the pump continues to trend upward in Calgary with the average price of fuel sitting at 162.6 cents a litre Wednesday morning, though some stations in the city are posting fuel closer to 172.9 cents a litre.
-
CTrain service to be halted Friday near Stampede Park, weekend disruptions downtown
Calgary Transit passengers on the red line will be ferried by shuttle buses on Friday as crews cut and realign the track at the Victoria Park/Stampede station, and that's just the first of two major service disruptions this weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary’s 5-day forecast; no shake-ups yet
The warm spell continues through the five-day.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
Young man and woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area double homicide
A 19-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Montreal have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred two weeks ago in Longueuil, on the South Shore.
-
Habs offer three-year contract to Logan Mailloux
19-year-old Logan Mailloux has signed a three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
One child, not on school bus, injured in collision
Ottawa paramedics say a child in a passenger vehicle was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Manotick.
-
Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa
Ottawa police say an individual who was on fire outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday died of their injuries. Police said there is no indication of a link to the embassy at this time.
-
Two $1 million tickets sold in Ottawa in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw
Two tickets for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, sold in Ottawa, are each worth $1 million.
Atlantic
-
12 days after Fiona, more than 17,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. are still without power
More than 17,000 customers are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23.
-
Prolonged power outages in Nova Scotia prompt health and safety concerns
Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, who represents Cumberland North, says she's worried about vulnerable neighbours, including seniors and disabled people in rural areas.
-
'It’s just heartbreaking': Northern Nova Scotia residents struggling with Fiona’s devastation
Along Nova Scotia’s northern shore, post-tropical storm Fiona has long passed, but damage from the storm remains.
Kitchener
-
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
-
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
-
Five stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of B.C. and officials say conditions might not change until the weather does.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise to near-record high after slight dip
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are predicted to rise close to record breaking levels Thursday after dipping slightly in recent days.
-
'Will never forget this win': Abbotsford man $1M richer with Lotto Max prize
A B.C. man who recently won a million-dollar prize in a Lotto Max draw is planning a tropical trip to celebrate.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Victoria mayoral candidates debate
Candidates for mayor of Victoria will square off this morning in a live debate. There are eight declared candidates vying for the chair that will be vacated by outgoing mayor Lisa Helps. Advance voting in Victoria's municipal election began today (Oct. 5), with ballot boxes open at Victoria City Hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Nearly one-in-three British Columbians intend to adjust Thanksgiving meals due to high food costs
With Thanksgiving weekend fast approaching, a new survey conducted by Dalhousie University and the Angus Reid Institute found that 29 per cent of British Columbians intend to make menu adjustments as a result of the higher food prices. "That is the highest percentage in the entire country," said Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
B.C. attorney general says increasing arrests to fight violent crime is 'futile'
More arrests are “futile,” British Columbia's attorney general says as he rebuffed criticism of government policies on repeat offenders and violent crime across the province. Murray Rankin told the legislature on Tuesday that increasing arrests is not the answer to battle crime.