WINNIPEG -- The leader of the People's Party of Canada continued his campaign tour in Manitoba.

Maxime Bernier made stops in Neepawa, Dauphin, Brandon and Portage la Prairie Tuesday. The federal party leader, who has been outspoken against vaccine and mask mandates, said he has been hearing from many Manitobans opposed to vaccine passports.

"It is all about the COVID-19 passport. It is all about that. That is the only subject," Bernier told CTV News. "They don't want to have to show papers to participate in society."

Bernier, who said he is unvaccinated, said his campaign is all about freedom.

"We just want to unite everybody under the freedom umbrella."

His campaign attracted around 200 people during his stops in Portage and Brandon

"More out of curiosity," said one man who attended the event in Brandon, saying he would like to see more of a choice when it comes to vaccine mandates. "(I'm) just curious to see what his campaign is."

Bernier previously made stops in Winnipeg, Steinbach and Winkler on Monday. His campaign tour is the first time he has returned to Manitoba since his arrest in June.

Mounties arrested Bernier during his 'Mad Max Manitoba Tour,' charging him for failing to self-isolate when entering the province and breaking gathering restrictions in Manitoba's public health orders.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

-with files from CTV's Jill Macyshon